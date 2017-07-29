Goldberg From “Mighty Ducks” Gets Busted for Shoplifting?

July 29, 2017 12:22 PM
Shaun Weiss, the actor who portrayed Goldberg from Mighty Ducks gets busted for shoplifting, according to an article on perezhilton.com.

Weiss was at a local Fry’s Electronics store where he used his “five finger discount” and stole roughly $150 worth of items and was later arrested. He showed up to court and pleaded no contest of the petty theft and was taken in jail for 150 days.

As the judge was making his decision, he also took in to account that he also made another petty theft before this one.

Here is a quick video of Goldberg, just to refresh your memory.

 

-Marco A. Salinas

