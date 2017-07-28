We Knew It: Larry David And Bernie Sanders Are Related!

While recently participating in the PBS show Finding Your Roots, Larry David discovered something we all pretty much knew: he’s related to Bernie Sanders!

Larry broke the news the other night while promoting Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s comeback in October: saying that he was very happy about the lineage, and that Bernie is, “…a third cousin or something.”

Larry David got huge laughs portraying Bernie Sanders on Saturday Night Live during the Presidential Election season last year.

Source: Time/MSN

