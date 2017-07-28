We Knew It: Larry David And Bernie Sanders Are Related!

July 28, 2017 1:00 AM By JT
Filed Under: Bernie Sanders, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Finding Your Roots, Larry David, Saturday Night Live, Time/MSN
Photo Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images (Bernie Sanders); Thos Robinson/Getty Images (Larry David)

While recently participating in the PBS show Finding Your Roots, Larry David discovered something we all pretty much knew: he’s related to Bernie Sanders!

Larry broke the news the other night while promoting Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s comeback in October: saying that he was very happy about the lineage, and that Bernie is, “…a third cousin or something.”

Larry David got huge laughs portraying Bernie Sanders on Saturday Night Live during the Presidential Election season last year.

Source: Time/MSN

Follow Jack on FacebookTwitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live