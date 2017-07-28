Texas Association Of School Boards Accidentally Published Employees’ Personal Information Online

The Texas Association of School Boards made a major error when they accidentally published personal information from ‘tens of thousands’ of employees. Many of these employees received an email from the TASB which said simply that a “data security incident exposed some of your personal information to the Internet.”

The Association confirmed on Friday that they did in fact publish personal information last month through a mix up with an application used to report wages to the Texas Workforce Commission.

The TASB are offering effected employees, “a hotline for questions and a one-year membership to a credit monitoring and identity fraud product.”

Via NBC DFW