Talking To Yourself In 3rd Person Helps Relieve Stress

July 28, 2017 2:08 PM
Elite Daily reports a study from Michigan State University reveals talking to yourself in the third-person has a calming effect, especially when you’re stressed.

Talking to yourself in 3rd person can make it feel like you are giving advice to a friend.

Essentially, you are distancing yourself from a bad or stressful experience.

Here’s Ellen DeGeneres with a fine example.

Blake Powers has many more things to do in preparation for his show at 2pm, and needs to get on it! Blake Powers is saying bye, and will talk with you 2-7p at 214.787.1-98-7 …:)

 

