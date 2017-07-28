Talking To Yourself In 3rd Person Helps Relieve Stress

Elite Daily reports a study from Michigan State University reveals talking to yourself in the third-person has a calming effect, especially when you’re stressed.

Talking to yourself in 3rd person can make it feel like you are giving advice to a friend.

Essentially, you are distancing yourself from a bad or stressful experience.

Here’s Ellen DeGeneres with a fine example.

