Rick Perry Spent 22 Minutes On The Phone With A Prankster Posing As The Ukrainian Prime Minister

July 28, 2017 9:57 AM
Filed Under: Phone, Prank, Rick Perry, russian pranksters

Secretary of Energy and our very own Texas resident, Rick Perry just got punked.

Known as “The Jerky Boys of Russia,” these two guys managed to call Rick Perry posing as the Ukrainian Prime Minister. While on the phone they proceeded to pitch a new biofuel made from alcohol and manure.They also talked about the Paris Climate Accord as well. The conversation lasted around 22 minutes.

This also isn’t the first time these two pranksters have gotten the best of our political officials. Apparently they’ve also pranked Rep. Maxine Waters and Republican Sen. John McCain.

 

 

