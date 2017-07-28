One Armed Clown With Machete Duct Taped To Body Arrested By Maine Police

July 28, 2017 2:07 PM
(Photo by RHONA WISE/AFP/Getty Images)

31-year-old Corey Berry was arrested by the Maine State Police for drunkenly strolling along a Maine road last Tuesday.

Seems like it could be a fairly normal occurrence, until you see that Corey was arrested while wearing a clown mask (creepy), and while a machete was duct taped to where his arm used to be prior to amputation (um…what?).

Berry fled into nearby woods before eventually being picked up by police, who confirmed that although he was drunk, was cooperative.  He told officers he was replicating previous reported clown sightings as a prank.

He was charged with criminal trespassing, and was released on a $200 bail.

