Nine @ 9: 80s Movies Soundtracks, Part 2

We promised Part 2…and here it is!
Look at all the hits from 1985. Crazy to think all those great movies and songs happened in the same year.
Madonna-Into The Groove (Desperately Seeking Susan, 1985)
Simple Minds-Don’t You Forget About Me (The Breakfast Club, 1985)
Ray Parker Jr.-Ghostbusters (Ghostbusters, 1984)
John Parr-St. Elmo’s Fire (St. Elmo’s Fire, 1985)
Tears For Fears-Everybody Wants To Rule The World (Real Genius, 1985)
The Beach Boys-Kokomo (Cocktail, 1988)
Huey Lewis & The News-The Power Of Love (Back To The Future, 1985)
Starship-Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now (Mannequin, 1987)
Duran Duran-A View To A Kill (A View To A Kill, 1985)
