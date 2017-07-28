Nine @ 9: 80s Movies Soundtracks, Part 2

July 28, 2017 9:50 AM By JT
Photo Credit: Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

We promised Part 2…and here it is!

Look at all the hits from 1985.  Crazy to think all those great movies and songs happened in the same year.

Madonna-Into The Groove (Desperately Seeking Susan, 1985)

Simple Minds-Don’t You Forget About Me (The Breakfast Club, 1985)

Ray Parker Jr.-Ghostbusters (Ghostbusters, 1984)

John Parr-St. Elmo’s Fire (St. Elmo’s Fire, 1985)

Tears For Fears-Everybody Wants To Rule The World (Real Genius, 1985)

The Beach Boys-Kokomo (Cocktail, 1988)

Huey Lewis & The News-The Power Of Love (Back To The Future, 1985)

Starship-Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now (Mannequin, 1987)

Duran Duran-A View To A Kill (A View To A Kill, 1985)

