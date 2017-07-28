More Americans are Choosing Cremation Over Burial Now

A new report from the Nation Funeral Directors Association (NFDA) show cremation at an all time high.

Not something we typically think about on a daily basis, but a question we will all have to answer. Would you rather be cremated or buried? A new report shows that in 2016 50 percent of Americans now choose cremation over traditional burial. The rate of cremation in the U.S. has risen steadily over the years, going from just five percent in the 1970s to 40 percent in 2010. The NFDA predicts that by 2035, 80 percent of Americans will be cremated after their death. What would you have done to your self after death?

