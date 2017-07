Local police are calling it a “miracle escape.”

A driver totaled his new Ferrari 430 Scuderia, worth an estimated $260,000 while losing control driving on the M1 in Northern England.

Someone had a miracle escape (cuts/bruises) from his #Ferrari earlier on the M1. Lost control, went airborne & burst into flames #fire #ouch pic.twitter.com/DkMPEOedFB — SYP Ops Support (@SYPOperations) July 27, 2017

The car was left completely totaled, although the driver was lucky enough just to escape with minor cuts and bruises. And just how new was this man’s Ferrari? He told police at the scene that he just picked it up “an hour ago.”

A British driver survived a major crash in his Ferrari, an hour after he bought it. But the car was not so lucky: https://t.co/b3ZifstGNB pic.twitter.com/meoeZOWOAA — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 28, 2017

Maybe humans just aren’t meant to go that fast on the street.

Via CBS News