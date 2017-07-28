Hulu Is Bringing Back The 90’s TGIF Line-up

90’s TGIF is coming back to TV…Sort of. TV streaming giant Hulu is recreating the popular ABC popular 90’s family friendly TV block TGIF.

Variety is reporting, that Hulu has liscensed all the orginal episodes of ‘Full House’, ‘Family Matters’, ‘Step By Step’, ‘Perfect Strangers’, and ‘Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper’. They will be available to stream starting September 29th.

Hulu plans to block the shows together, just like ABC did back in the 90’s, to help promote multi-generational viewing that introduces the shows to a younger audience.

All-in-all Hulu has grabbed the rights to over 800 episodes and are calling it ‘TGIH’, Thank Goodness It’s Hulu, at least internally.

“We’re really focused on having not only really excellent and interesting content but in presenting it to the users in an interesting way,” said Lisa Holme, Hulu’s VP of content acquisitions, via Variety. “The average consumer has more access to more content at their fingertips than they have ever had in human history.”

This isn’t the first time Hulu has nabbed the streaming rights to classic television shows, they picked up the rights to ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘The Golden Girls’ in the last year. They are also rumored to be in pursuit of ‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’.

Are you excited for TGIF’s return? Let us know in the comments below.