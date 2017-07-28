HUGE Mako Shark Jumps Onto Fishing Boat And Becomes Stuck!

We don’t know if these guys necessarily went out with the intention of getting this close to a mako mhark….wait scratch that. Nobody EVER goes out fishing with the intention of getting this close to a mako shark.

Captain Don Law went fishing off the coast of Long Island, New York, when the fish decided to come to him. He and his passengers were minding their own when they felt a violent shake. A giant mako shark jumped out if the water, and became lodged in the railings of Law’s boat. Poor guy was stuck, and struggled with all his might to free himself, but his dorsal fin prevented a clean escape.

The crew was eventually able to secure a rope around its caudal fin, and hook its head with a fishing line so the shark focuses on the water below him, and not the people around him. Eventually, they were able to squeeze the shark’s fin through the railing, and he fell into the water.

A man can be heard in the background saying, “We just released a gorgeous mako.”

Via People