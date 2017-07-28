Forbes Announces The Highest Paid Comedians of 2017

Can you guess who the highest paid comedian is?

Forbes has released a list of the highest paid comedians of 2017. These are some of the funniest people in the business right now and they all take home over 15 million a year. One of them is even from Texas. With Netflix giving out comedy specials left and right, it’s no wonder some of these comedians are doing so well. Check out the list below.

No. 10: Sebastian Maniscalco $15 million

No. 9: Jeff Dunham 15.5 million

No. 8: Terry Fator $18.5 million (From Texas)

No. 7: Jim Gaffigan $30.5 million

No. 6: Kevin Hart $32.5 million

No. 5: Amy Schumer $37.5 million

No. 4: Dave Chappelle $47 million

No. 3: Louis C.K. $52 million

No. 2: Chris Rock $40 million

No. 1: Jerry Seinfeld $69 million