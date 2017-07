Cowboys defensive end,┬áDamontre Moore, got slapped with a two game suspension for reportedly violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Moore will not be eligible for the active roster until September 18th.

This has been a particularly rough week for the Cowboys. They recently cut Lucky Whitehead due to some shoplifting accusations, and the team is waiting to see if the NFL will move to suspend Ezekiel Elliott due to his personal conduct.

Via NBC DFW