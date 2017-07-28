Cat Yoga Will Be In Lewisville Tomorrow Morning!

July 28, 2017 7:52 AM By JT
Filed Under: Cat Yoga, guidelive, Lewisville
Photo Credit: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Cat Yoga…need we say more?

Charming Cat Corner in Vista Ridge Mall, along with Yoga instructor Jayne Marie Horner, are presenting yoga with the healing energy of cats.  And if you fall in love with your yoga cat companion, you can adopt them!

Even if you don’t walk away with a furry friend, you’ll still experience an amazing yoga class and a portion of your $35 admission goes to Kitty Save cat rescue.

You can meet the cats at 9:30; with practice/warm-ups at 9:45.  And if you attend the class, you can stay to spend time with the furry felines.

Source: GuideLive

Follow Jack on FacebookTwitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live