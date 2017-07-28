Cat Yoga Will Be In Lewisville Tomorrow Morning!

Cat Yoga…need we say more?

Charming Cat Corner in Vista Ridge Mall, along with Yoga instructor Jayne Marie Horner, are presenting yoga with the healing energy of cats. And if you fall in love with your yoga cat companion, you can adopt them!

Even if you don’t walk away with a furry friend, you’ll still experience an amazing yoga class and a portion of your $35 admission goes to Kitty Save cat rescue.

You can meet the cats at 9:30; with practice/warm-ups at 9:45. And if you attend the class, you can stay to spend time with the furry felines.

Source: GuideLive

