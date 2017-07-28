Bishop Arts District Named One Of The Best Places In The Country To Celebrate Christmas In July

July 28, 2017 11:26 AM
(Photo by THOMAS WARNACK/AFP/Getty Images)

We get it.  We’re about to creep into traditionally the hottest month of the year.  It’s 100 degrees outside, and totally improbable to think about Christmas at a time like this.

Well we say, this is the EXACT time to start thinking about Christmas.  And lest you think Dallas doesn’t stack up with other major cities in their holiday celebrations and traditions, the Bishop Arts District was just named one of the best places in the entire country for celebrating Christmas in July.

Among the other cities in the list are Santa Claus, IN, North Pole, AK, and North Pole, NY.

Via Treetopia

