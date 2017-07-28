Bishop Arts District Named One Of The Best Places In The Country To Celebrate Christmas In July

We get it. We’re about to creep into traditionally the hottest month of the year. It’s 100 degrees outside, and totally improbable to think about Christmas at a time like this.

Well we say, this is the EXACT time to start thinking about Christmas. And lest you think Dallas doesn’t stack up with other major cities in their holiday celebrations and traditions, the Bishop Arts District was just named one of the best places in the entire country for celebrating Christmas in July.

Of course we're a fav place to celebrate Christmas in July! See other top spots: #merrychristmasinjuly @treetopia pic.twitter.com/K9g44iXU57 — Santa Claus, Indiana (@SantaClausInd) July 25, 2017

Among the other cities in the list are Santa Claus, IN, North Pole, AK, and North Pole, NY.

