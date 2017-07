19-year-old Larry Brooks was arrested for stealing $100,000 from his company, on his first day at work. Brooks was working for the cash vault and transport company, Garda, in New Jersey. Police say they caught Brooks taking the money on security camera footage.

The security officers for the company managed to seize $86,000 from a car parked in the neighborhood where Brooks lives. They then notified the police, who quickly arrested Brooks. Brooks was charged with second-degree theft.

Via NBC NY