This Burglar Dressed Up As A Ghost To Try And Sneak Past Security Cameras

This clip from a security camera of a man attempting to rob a residential building in China has blown up on social media. In the video, you can see the burglar poke his head around the corner only to find a security camera staring back at him. But a security camera can’t stop this master thief. 20 minutes later our hero returns. The guy decides that the best way to get around the camera was to throw on some white sheets and shamble slowly down the hall.

This man honestly thought that dressing as a ghost would be a sure fire way to get away with a robbery. This wasn’t an only the fly move either, he was gone for almost half an hour. That’s surely enough time for a rational person to realize what a horrible plan dressing up as a ghost to fool a security camera is. But you have to give this guy some credit. He really did try and sell the ghost look.

Via Shanghaiist