The Most Popular Airbnb is a Treehouse

Would you pay $400 to spend the night in a tree? You might after seeing these digs.

The most popular rental on Airbnb is a treehouse in Atlanta that costs a few bills doesn’t even have an attached bathroom.

Minutes from downtown Atlanta, the treehouse is actually 3 separate treehouses connected by rope bridges. In order to access bathroom amenities you have to get out of the tree and enter the homeowner’s house.

The treehouse sleeps two in one of the houses, has a dining room in the second house, and the third platform is a deck. The listing is so popular it gets over 300,000 visits every month and is booked until May of 2018!

Definite “glamping!” If they could only get that whole bathroom thing figured out!