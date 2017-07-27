Stephen King’s ‘It’ Gets a New Trailer and It’s Worth a Watch If You Weren’t Planning on Sleeping Tonight

July 27, 2017 2:05 PM
Filed Under: Horror, It, It Movie, scary movies, Stephen King

Pennywise is back at it again is haunting everyone’s sleep. A brand spanking new trailer for It is here and boy is It scary! Based in Derry, Maine the trailer starts off with the iconic clown, played by Bill Skarsgård,  reaching out of a sewer to offer a kid his lost paper boat. “Here … take it,” the clown smiles. The voiceover from a boy starts, “When you’re a kid, you think the universe revolves around you and that you’ll always be protected. You don’t know the monsters are getting closer until it’s too late.”

Of the children being frightened and chased around town include  “Stranger Things” star Finn Wolfhard, “Midnight Special’s” Jaen Lieberhered, Jack Dylan Grazer, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs, and Jeremy Ray Taylor.

It creeps into theaters September 8.

