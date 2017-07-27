Simone Biles Shares a Video After Her Wisdom Teeth Removal and It’s Hilarious

Wisdom teeth removal doesn’t sound fun at all, but it’s definitely brought tears of laughter to the internet with videos of patients sharing their experiences post-procedure. It happens to the best of us even Olympians such as Simone Biles. The gold medalist recently uploaded a video to share her loopy experience post-wisdom tooth removal and it’s hilarious. In the video, Simone is seen sleepily driving an imaginary car, honking the horn, and then immediately falling back out of it.

She even posted before and after pictures of the procedure. It’s a funny video that reminds us Olympians such as Biles are humans too!

uhm here it is, I honestly have no words! 😂 Enjoy!!!!! Hope it makes you laugh!!!! pic.twitter.com/DP5QsC7C7C — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 27, 2017