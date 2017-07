Officials are fighting a large tire fire on Thursday afternoon. The flames are producing huge clouds of smoke that can be seen for miles. Some report being able to spot the smoke from 17 miles away. The fire is located on the Yello Belly Racetrack on the 6000 block of West Davis Street, near Grand Prairie.

No word yet on how the large pile of tires caught fire, but so far, no injuries have been reported.

Via NBC DFW