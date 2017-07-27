Katy Perry Will Host The MTV VMAs

Its been confirmed that Katy Perry will be hosting this year’s MTV Video Music Awards. She’s honestly a pretty big name to host an event like VMAs so this year should be pretty good. With all the changes Katy’s been going through its sure to be an interesting awards show, at the very least.

She made the announcement on Twitter, with a pretty out there space themed video:

The nominations have already been announced, and not surprisingly, Katy has five. For better or worse, this year’s VMAs will basically be the Katy Perry show.

Via Mashable