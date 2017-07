Kate Hudson joins the ranks of Britney Spears, Katy Perry, and Cara Delevingne as the latest celebrity to completely shave her head.

It’s not like she’s gone off the rails or is trying to make a statement, though. Hudson shaved her head for a project she’s starring in, directed by Sia!

Because of course #KateHudson is still stunning with a bald head 💁🏼✨ pic.twitter.com/wgYXjPcVld — Lauren Crocker (@LaurenCrocker_) July 26, 2017

There aren’t a lot of details available on the project, like whether it’s for a film or music video, although Hudson did say on Snapchat that she would be dancing in the project.

Via Bustle

