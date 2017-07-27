Justin Bieber Accidentally Drives Into Photographer While Leaving A Church Service

July 27, 2017 7:06 AM By JT
Fresh off cancelling the rest of the Purpose Tour, Justin Bieber said he was going to take some time to relax, and ride some bikes.  Well, he probably should have stuck to that whole bike plan.

He was leaving a church service in Los Angeles where of course, he was SURROUNDED by paparazzi and photographers trying to snap a pic.  He was exiting the parking lot in his truck when he happened to clip a photographer standing nearby.

Granted, the photographer should have been more self-aware since he was standing IN FRONT of the truck while Bieber pulled out, but what happened happened, and Bieber’s tire ran over him.

To his credit, Bieber immediately stopped to check on the man, and even stayed with him for the ten minutes it took for the paramedics and police to arrive.

Bieber was not cited for the incident, and allowed to leave the scene after speaking to authorities.  The man was taken to the hospital, sustaining non life threatening injuries to the lower half of his body.

