Jack’s Nine @ 9, 1987

Thursday, July 27
The year was 1987. On this day, (July 27) Boy George had just been barred from British TV, it was considered fashionable to wear a hot pink sweat suit in public, and we were just two days away from the creation of Cherry Garcia at Ben & Jerry’s.
Whitney Houston-I Wanna Dance With Somebody
Motley Crue-Girls Girls Girls
Crowded House-Something So Strong
T’Pau-Heart And Soul
U2-I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For
George Michael-I Want Your Sex
Genesis-In Too Deep
Expose-Point Of No Return
Heart-Alone