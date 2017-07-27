Jack’s Nine @ 9, 1987

July 27, 2017 9:50 AM
(Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

Thursday, July 27

The year was 1987.  On this day, (July 27) Boy George had just been barred from British TV, it was considered fashionable to wear a hot pink sweat suit in public, and we were just two days away from the creation of Cherry Garcia at Ben & Jerry’s.

Whitney Houston-I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Motley Crue-Girls Girls Girls

Crowded House-Something So Strong

T’Pau-Heart And Soul

U2-I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For

George Michael-I Want Your Sex

Genesis-In Too Deep

Expose-Point Of No Return

Heart-Alone

