Disney Is Using Facial Recognition To Tell How You’ll React To Movies

July 27, 2017 3:44 PM
Photo by Disney Parks Via Getty Images

Disney is experimenting with some pretty interesting software. Their research team is using ‘deep learning’ software to analyze people’s facial expressions. With the “factorised variational autoencoders” (FVAEs) algorithm is reportedly so advanced that it can tell how a person will react to a movie after only 10 minutes.

The system works like any suggestion algorithm. It analyses reactions at certain moments during the film and compares that reaction to the intended reaction. AI like the FVAEs are making huge leaps in human understanding. Its crazy to think that a computer can tell you how you will react to an entire movie after just minutes of watching.

Via Mashable

