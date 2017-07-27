Chocolate Covered Pickles Prove We Can Never Take Food Too Far

July 27, 2017 6:39 AM By JT
(Photo by PHILIPPE DESMAZES/AFP/Getty Images)

We would have never pegged pickles as the universal test food for crazy taste experiments.

But people seem to be obsessed with them.  They’re making sodas out of them, popsicles, and now, they’ve taken the step into desserts.

The folks over at Delish are now experimenting with pickles dipped in chocolate.  And honestly, we’re not mad at it!  It’s a combination of sweet and salty, and the pickles are dried and patted so no excess juices overpower the chocolate.

Be right back, going to make these right now!

Via Delish

