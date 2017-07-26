Trent Reznor on President Trump: ‘He’s This Vulgar, Grotesque Dope’

By Robyn Collins

Trent Reznor doesn’t like to talk to press too often, but when he does interviews he tends to unload—at least a little. “The president of the United States is a complete f—ing moron,” he spouted. “That’s what gets me the most—that he’s this vulgar, grotesque dope, everything I hate in people.”

Related: Nine Inch Nails Debut New Music, Cover David Bowie

The Nine Inch Nails frontman’s comments appeared in a cover story for the Village Voice he did to promote his new EP Add Violence and his upcoming tour. During the interview, Reznor voiced his distaste for traditional arena concerts and said for wants his shows to be, literally, far less illuminating. “I want the biggest f—— fans to blow so much smoke that we can’t stand onstage without being knocked over,” he said. “I want to be the Cure in 1981. I want to be just an outline of a s—-y haircut and color and smoke and noise.”

The Oscar winner also talked about business, explaining that he was pleased with his collaboration with Jimmy Iovine to launch the Apple streaming service, but he doesn’t enjoy the minutiae of running a business.

“I’d ask [TV on the Radio frontman and producer David] Sitek, ‘What are you doing?’ And he’d say, ‘I’m in the studio with so-and-so.’ Meanwhile, what am I doing? I’m in a meeting. Um…I…just…what am I doing?”

That’s why Reznor is glad to be making music and playing shows again with Nine Inch Nails. The band’s third yet-untitled EP in a row is scheduled to come out later this year.

“It made me feel better about saying, ‘I’m a musician,’ ” he explains. “I’m interested in these other things, but they’re hobbies. This is what I do.”