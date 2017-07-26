There’s a Reason Tom Hardy’s Face is Always Covered Up in Movies

Have you noticed that something is always covering Tom Hardy’s face?

Tom Hardy is starting be known for covering his face. In his latest film Dunkirk, Hardy plays a WW2 pilot, who's face is covered half the time by an oxygen mask. Even in Mad Max his face was covered half the time. Director Christopher Nolan spoke to the Press Association about why he likes to cover Tom's face. "I was pretty thrilled with what he did in The Dark Knight Rises with two eyes and couple of eyebrows and a bit of forehead so I thought let's see what he can do with no forehead, no real eyebrows, maybe one eye. "Of course Tom, being Tom, what he does with single eye acting is far beyond what anyone else can do with their whole body, that is just the unique talent of the man, he's extraordinary." Tom hardy is a pretty amazing actor.