The Ten Texas Counties That Hand Out The Most Speeding Tickets

Chances are you’ve received a speeding ticket in your lifetime. At the very least, pulled over for speeding and issued a warning. It’s almost a rite of passage for motorists, and it’s never a fun experience.

And there is definitely a trend when it comes to the amount of tickets handed out to speeding motorists and the part of the state they happen to be driving in. According to a study in the Fort Worth Star Telegram, from data collected by the Texas Department of Public Safety, if you want to avoid a speeding ticket, you should avoid speeding in smaller jurisdictions. (And really, you should avoid speeding at all costs for safety reasons.)

Researches found a higher rate of tickets in smaller jurisdictions is relative to the amount of staff these areas employ. “DPS is picking up the slack in some border counties where local police and sheriffs offices are overworked or understaffed,” according to University of Houston political science professor Brandon Rottinghaus. “The surge of DPS troopers in these counties may be reflected in increasing moving violations.”

The Top Ten Counties in Texas for speeding tickets include:

Hidalgo, with 58,669 speeding tickets issued during the four-year period between 2012-16.

Harris County, 46,082 tickets issued.

Cameron, 42,846 tickets.

Montgomery, 42,447 tickets.

Brazoria, 37,811 tickets.

Williamson, 31,213 tickets.

Bell, 30,597 tickets.

Fort Bend, 26,630 tickets.

Parker, 26,506 tickets.

Collin, 26,431 tickets.

Via Patch

