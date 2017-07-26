People’s IQ’s Are Actually Rising Thanks To Social Media

July 26, 2017 4:58 PM
Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Everyone is always saying that the internet is making us dumb. Well the National Research University Higher School of Economics in Moscow actually did a study comparing the complexity of our messages over social media in comparison to rising IQ’s levels. As it turns out our messages are getting more and more complex and this new theory suggests that our IQ’s are rising because of social media.

The actually science and math behind the study is pretty dense, you can take a crack at it here. But the general idea is that social media may not be stunting our intelligence, but rather allowing it to grow.

Via MIT Review

