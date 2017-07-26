New “Elite” Dating App Only Matches Users Verified On Twitter

Having that little blue check mark on Twitter can mean lots of things. However, we didn’t know that it could affect your love life.

Loveflutter is a new dating app with a very prominent feature. Called “Blue,” when this feature is activated, it allows Twitters users with verified accounts to swipe and match with other accounts that are also verified.

Twitter Blue Tick? ☑️ You're In 🙌 Introducing Loveflutter BLUE 💙 via @mashable https://t.co/DGEaXep79Q — Loveflutter App (@loveflutter) July 25, 2017

The app’s founder, Daigo Smith, said the feature will only be available in five cities to start: New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, London, and Tokyo. The first 1,000 people to sign up in each of those cities will be able to access Blue for free, while every user after that must pay a monthly subscription fee. He told Buzzfeed, “We’re pretty open about what Loveflutter is. It’s not a hook up app or an ego-boosting, match-collecting experience. We’re a date-focused relationship app, so it won’t be creepy/weird, as everyone will be on there to find a date.”

Via Buzzfeed

