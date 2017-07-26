MTV Announces Video Music Award Nominees For First Non-Gender Specific Show In Award’s History

Yesterday, MTV announced the nominees for the upcoming Video Music Awards.

Following in the footsteps of the TV & Movie Awards in May, the VMA’s will feature non-gender specific categories. For the first time in the show’s prestigious history, both men and women will be featured in the same categories, going up against each other for the same awards.

Brace for Impact! 🚀 Voting for the 2017 #VMAs has opened! Who will you be voting for? 👉 vma.mtv.com A post shared by MTV (@mtv) on Jul 25, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with eight nominations, and Katy Perry and The Weeknd are tied for second with five nominations apiece.

Some of the nominations include:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”

Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful”

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

The Weeknd – “Reminder”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bruno Mars

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

The Weeknd

Lorde

BEST NEW ARTIST

Khalid

Kodak Black

SZA

Young M.A

Julia Michaels

Noah Cyrus

For the rest of the nominees, you can head HERE!

Via EW

