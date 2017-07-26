MTV Announces Video Music Award Nominees For First Non-Gender Specific Show In Award’s History

Yesterday, MTV announced the nominees for the upcoming Video Music Awards.
Following in the footsteps of the TV & Movie Awards in May, the VMA’s will feature non-gender specific categories. For the first time in the show’s prestigious history, both men and women will be featured in the same categories, going up against each other for the same awards.
Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with eight nominations, and Katy Perry and The Weeknd are tied for second with five nominations apiece.
Some of the nominations include:
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”
Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful”
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”
The Weeknd – “Reminder”
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bruno Mars
Kendrick Lamar
Ed Sheeran
Ariana Grande
The Weeknd
Lorde
BEST NEW ARTIST
Khalid
Kodak Black
SZA
Young M.A
Julia Michaels
Noah Cyrus
For the rest of the nominees, you can head HERE!
Via EW