Man Sentenced To 20 Years For Smuggling Cobras In Pringles Cans

A California man is facing up to 20 years in prison when authorities seized a shipment of Pringles which were filled with king cobras. The three foot killers were individually stuffed in the cans and shipped from Hong Kong. On a side note, they also found three live albino Chinese soft-shelled turtles.

Turns out this guy’s house was filled with an alarming amount of deadly and endangered reptiles. All of which had been smuggled into the country illegally. The reptile lover had already been sent 20 cobras before authorities caught on. In all fairness, cobras aren’t exactly top of the list when they’re searching for smuggled goods.

Via Vice