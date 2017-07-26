Jack’s Nine @ 9, Retro Futura Tour

Wednesday, July 26

We’ll see you tonight at Gas Monkey Live for the Retro Futura Tour starring Howard Jones, The English Beat, Modern English, Men Without Hats, Paul Young and Katrina from Katrina and the Waves. Here are our top 9 songs for the Retro Futura Tour 2017! Tickets HERE!

Howard Jones-No One Is To Blame

Men Without Hats-The Safety Dance

ABBA-Dancing Queen (Ok…so Abba is definitely NOT playing the show, LOL, but Men Without Hats covered ABBA for their 1989 album!)

Modern English- I Melt With You

Paul Young-Every Time You Go Away

Pretenders-Brass In Pocket (The English Beat opened for the Pretenders on their first U.S. tour)

Katrina & The Waves-Walking On Sunshine

Crowded House-Don’t Dream It’s Over (Paul Young covered this classic at the Free Nelson Mandela Concert in ’86)

Howard Jones-Things Can Only Get Better