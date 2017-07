About time!

The fast food chain revealed in an investor call today that the company will be adding a drive thru feature. “We need to evolve the Chipotle experience,” CMO Mark Crumpacker said on┬áthe call “The┬áchain’s first-ever “vehicular pickup window” could be key to winning back people who ditched the chain after its 2015 E. coli crisis.” This fall one lucky Ohio location will get the first vehicular pickup window.