Chester Bennington Toxicology Report Pending

July 26, 2017 3:19 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, Chester Bennington, drugs, Investigation, Linkin Park, Suicide
Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Investigators have released several statements regarding Chester Bennington’s death, specifically the involvement of illegal drugs. Bennington was very open about his struggle with substance abuse, so many assumed he very well could have been under the influence at the time of his death.

As it turns out, Chester had no signs of illicit substances in his system at his time of death. At least, there were no apparent signs of drug use. The official toxicology report is still pending, but as of now it looks like Chester was clean.

Via TMZ

