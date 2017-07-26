Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson to Release Autobiography

By Abby Hassler

Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson has announced that his autobiography, What Does This Button Do?, will be released on Oct. 19.

Rumors began circling back in 2015 that Dickinson was working on an official memoir. The book’s Amazon pre-order page details the book at a whopping 448 pages, so fans won’t have to worry about him leaving anything out.

The book’s description reads: “Now, for the first time, Bruce tells his story in his own words. In What Does This Button Do?, Bruce (a man who famously never gives interviews about his personal life) shares the most fascinating recollections, including his thirty years with Maiden, the early days, his childhood within the eccentric British school system, going solo, realizing his dream of flying jumbo jets and his recent battle with tongue cancer. Bruce Dickinson is so much more than the frontman of one of the biggest bands on the planet. A rock icon, a true renaissance man, Bruce has been, and remains, a man of legend.”

Fans can pre-order the autobiography and learn more by visiting Iron Maiden’s official website.