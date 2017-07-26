An Instagram Video of a Shark Being Dragged by a Boat Sparks Outrage and Is Currently Under Investigation

A video posted on Instagram this week has sparked outrage on the internet after a few men are seen dragging a shark behind a speeding boat. You can see them pointing and taking video of the incident while laughing. The video was sent to a shark hunter on Instagram by the name of Mark “the Shark” Quartiano hoping it would receive some sort of praise. That was not the case, however.

Mark decided to repost it using many shark related hashtags hoping people would notice. They did. Many commented on the animal cruelty and who could be contacted about this. Mark states, “They said, ‘Oh, this is pretty cool, look what we did to the shark,’ and I go, ‘Are you kidding me, man?'” Quartiano said of the men in the video. “And that’s when I instantly reposted it and that’s when all the feedback started coming out. All the people started going crazy and it went viral.”

It was clear the guys who are responsible for the incident are from Florida. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission mentioned they’ve been alerted about the video and were working on an investigation. Although sharks can be known predators, they are wildlife and no animal should be treated in this manner.

CAN SOMEONE PLEASE TELL ME WTF IS GOING ON HERE ???? JUST GOT THIS ON MY FEED ! SENT FROM @bearjew428 AND @MICHAELWENZEL .FOR ONCE I MAY HAVE TO AGREE WITH @PETA. #WHODOESTHISSHIT #sowrong #notcool A post shared by THE SHARK HUNTER (@marktheshark) on Jul 24, 2017 at 10:20am PDT

UPDATE: The men in the video have now been identified and police are not releasing their names yet until the case comes together.