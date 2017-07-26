Alice Cooper Finds Rare Andy Warhol Print Worth Millions Of Dollars Tucked Away In Storage Locker

Storage lockers are a treasure trove of mostly useless junk we’ve collected in the past that we have no room or use for. Every once in a while, we’ll find a relic from our younger days that brings waves of amazing memories and feelings, but for the most part, these units are testaments to our inability to downsize.

However, if you’re Alice Cooper, your storage locker contains a valuable print worth millions of dollars. Cooper sparked a friendship with Andy Warhol while the two were living in New York in the seventies. Cooper’s girlfriend at the time, Cindy Land, purchased a “Little Electric Chair” print from Warhol, and eventually found its way to a storage unit, scattered amongst other memorabilia from Cooper’s career.

40 years later, Alice Cooper's Warhol electric chair screenprint found "rolled up in a tube": https://t.co/5VnVVjtfwx pic.twitter.com/gz4IYFG9aO — Walker Reader (@walkermag) July 24, 2017

In 1972, Lang purchased the print for $2,500. In 2015, another “Little Electric Chair” print sold at auction for $11.6 million.

Via Rolling Stone

