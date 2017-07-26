Alice Cooper Finds Rare Andy Warhol Print Worth Millions Of Dollars Tucked Away In Storage Locker

July 26, 2017 9:14 AM By JT
Filed Under: Alice Cooper, andy warhol, Music, Painting, storage locker
(Photo by Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images)

Storage lockers are a treasure trove of mostly useless junk we’ve collected in the past that we have no room or use for.  Every once in a while, we’ll find a relic from our younger days that brings waves of amazing memories and feelings, but for the most part, these units are testaments to our inability to downsize.

However, if you’re Alice Cooper, your storage locker contains a valuable print worth millions of dollars.  Cooper sparked a friendship with Andy Warhol while the two were living in New York in the seventies.  Cooper’s girlfriend at the time, Cindy Land, purchased a “Little Electric Chair” print from Warhol, and eventually found its way to a storage unit, scattered amongst other memorabilia from Cooper’s career.

In 1972, Lang purchased the print for $2,500.  In 2015, another “Little Electric Chair” print sold at auction for $11.6 million.

Via Rolling Stone

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live