You’ll Never Believe The Real Reason Why Justin Bieber Canceled His Tour

Justin Bieber suddenly canceled his ‘Purpose’ tour, outraging fans worldwide. The infamous tween heartthrob turned bad boy, like getting band from China bad boy, is known for doing some erratic things, good and bad. Every once in a while he’ll show up at a McDonald’s and take selfies with everyone and sometimes he’ll do some not so great stuff.

Well, if the sources from the Hillsong Church are indeed telling the truth, Bieber dropped his tour to, “rededicated his life to Christ.” Bieber came out saying that the cancellation was due to exhaustion, but tour dates didn’t look all that demanding. Needless to say his team is furious with him.

Only time will tell if this was just a big PR stunt or our boy Justin is going on the straight and narrow. Who knows? He might follow in Chance the Rapper’s footsteps.

Via TMZ