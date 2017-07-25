Woman Attends Internet Themed Costume Party Dressed As Unsolicited Junk Pic

Women today are all to familiar with the unsolicited junk pic. Nobody asks for this. Nobody wants this. Some dudes think that sending a pic of their most private of areas is the best way to break the ice and win a girl’s heart.

It isn’t.

A group of friends were attending an “internet” themed costume party, when one woman dressed in one of the funniest costumes we’ve ever seen.

The following image is a little graphic and does contain some NSFW language, so please proceed with caution.

My friend Amy went to a "The Internet" themed party as an unsolicited dick pic 💯💯 pic.twitter.com/bbcL5WnhUd — Clementine Ford (@clementine_ford) July 23, 2017

The response to the costume was mixed, although some people on Twitter offered some feedback just as hilarious as the costume itself!

Was she actually invited to the party? — PurpleFurDaddy (@Purplefurdaddy) July 24, 2017

Via Mashable

