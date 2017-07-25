Whataburger Is Giving Away 3 Pairs of Customized Whataburger Shoes

Do you have a crazy custom order you like to get at Whataburger? Do you like Shoes?

If so, then you can tweet or post your custom Whataburger order by using the hashtag #WhataThoseContest for your chance to win an awesome pair kicks. 3rd place is a pair of white Adidas with all the Whataburger ingredient stickers, 2nd Place is a pair of red and black Nike’s with Spicy Ketchup written on the top, and 1st is place is a pair of orange and white Nike high tops with a the Whataburger logo. Click Here for all terms and conditions.