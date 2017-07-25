Video Shows a Crocodile Dragging an Entire Cow Through the Water Like It’s No Big Deal

A Facebook page by the name of Trip in a Van recently posted a video showing a crocodile dragging an entire cow through the water like it was no big deal. The witnesses who took the video also managed to capture drone footage of the incident. They were originally out and about fishing that day on the Ord River located in the Cambridge Gulf.

The post was captioned, “He eventually gets the shits with the drone buzzing around him and tries to pull the cow underwater. An amazing display of how powerful these big creatures are!”

The crocodile was estimated to be about 16 or 17 feet long. A mighty creature that doesn’t play when it comes to food!