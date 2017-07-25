“The Orbiter” Is Here To Replace All Of Your Fidget Spinners

Fidget Spinners seem to have hit their peak and the trend is slowly starting to fade. The folks over at TEC Accessories are hoping to capitalize on what popularity fidget spinners have left with their brand new fidget device “The Orbiter.”

Using magnets and the miracle of science, the Orbiter is a super quiet alternative, in case your fidget spinners were causing just too much noise. It uses a ball bearing on a magnetic axis and actually looks really fun.

TEC Accessories created an Indiegogo campaign, looking for $4,000 in donations. So far, donors have backed the campaign to the tune of over $10,000!

Via Popular Science

