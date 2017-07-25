“The Orbiter” Is Here To Replace All Of Your Fidget Spinners

July 25, 2017 5:56 AM By JT
Filed Under: calm, Device, Fidget Spinner, magnets, meditation, orbiter, popular, technology, Trend, Viral
(Photo Illustration by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Fidget Spinners seem to have hit their peak and the trend is slowly starting to fade.  The folks over at TEC Accessories are hoping to capitalize on what popularity fidget spinners have left with their brand new fidget device “The Orbiter.”

Using magnets and the miracle of science, the Orbiter is a super quiet alternative, in case your fidget spinners were causing just too much noise.  It uses a ball bearing on a magnetic axis and actually looks really fun.

TEC Accessories created an Indiegogo campaign, looking for $4,000 in donations.  So far, donors have backed the campaign to the tune of over $10,000!

Via Popular Science

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live