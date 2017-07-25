Starbucks Introduces New Tropical Piña Colada Tea Drink

Starbucks is never one to sit back and rest on their laurels. Once again, they’ve introduced a drink that we can all expect to go absolutely viral and quickly become a nuisance for their employees to make.

As summertime approaches its hottest days, Starbucks is rolling our their brand new Piña Colada-inspired tea drink. The Piña Colada Tea Infusion, which is a twist on the Teavana Shaken Iced Pineapple Black Tea Infusion released earlier in the month, is made with Teavana black tea, pineapple fruit and botanical blend, and coconutmilk.

New Piña Colada Tea Infusion brings a tropical twist to iced tea at #Starbucks https://t.co/tSTqqhyqHR pic.twitter.com/nAcBEt2NVI — Starbucks News (@Starbucksnews) July 24, 2017

In a press release, Starbucks said, “The fruit and botanical blends of pineapple, peach citrus and strawberry are created to mix and match with any Teavana iced tea. Strawberry white tea, peach citrus black tea,pineapple green tea, strawberry passion tango tea … the possibilities are endless.”

And don’t worry if you feel the need to rush to your nearest location to snag a Piña Colada before they go away; the drink is being added to the permanent menu!

Via Cosmopolitan

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter