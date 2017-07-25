Quincy Jones’ Dispute with Michael Jackson Estate Goes to Jury

July 25, 2017 4:43 PM
Filed Under: Michael Jackson, Quincy Jones
Photo: Mark Ralston / AFP / Getty Images

By Robyn Collins

Quincy Jones’ lawsuit against MJJ Productions claiming that millions in royalties have been denied to him has gone to the jury, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Related: Paris Jackson’s Newest Tattoo Pays Tribute to Michael

The estate claims that accounting errors did cause Jones to be shorted, but he’s actually only owed about $392,000 as opposed to the $30 million he’s suing for. The dispute centers around record royalties from Off the Wall, Thriller and Bad.

Deliberations began at approximately 2:30 pm., Monday, July 24.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live