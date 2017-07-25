People Upset That Microsoft Paint Will Be Removed After Latest Update; Microsoft Says It’s Not Going Anywhere

Bored office workers across the world absolutely freaked out at the news that with Windows latest update, Microsoft Paint would be removed from everyone’s PC. Can you say you’ve every truly worked a proper 9-5 without spending at least some of that time squiggling and drawing and coloring?

An article published online stated that Microsoft would be marking MSPaint.exe as “deprecated,” meaning that Paint would not be “in active development and might be removed in future releases.”

You can put all your anxiety to rest, however. Megan Saunders, general manager of 3D at Microsoft, confirmed that Paint will not be removed anytime soon, and will just be moved to a new location. She said, “MS Paint is here to stay, it will just have a new home soon, in the Windows Store where it will be available for free.”

While Paint will still be available, Microsoft is looking to encourage its users to use their new Paint #D feature instead. Microsoft hasn’t given a timeline to when Paint will become available in the Windows Store.

Via The Verge

