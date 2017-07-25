Meet Jonathan Goldsmith, “The Most Interesting Man In The World,” This Saturday In Plano

It’s sad that Jonathan Goldsmith is no longer peddling Dos Equis as ‘The Most Interesting Man in the World,” but he hasn’t gone anywhere.

When the beer company announced they were terminating their relationship with Goldsmith, he quickly hopped on to become the new face, beard, and voice of Astral Tequila. And now, he’s coming to Plano. This coming Saturday, Goldsmith will be appearing at Mexican Sugar, located at the Shops of Legacy in Plano from 5:30 to 6:30pm.

Mexican Sugar says if you’re lucky, he will even hand deliver your cocktails to your table!

