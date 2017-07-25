“McDCouture” Is The McDonald’s Inspired Fashion Line We’ve Been Waiting For

July 25, 2017 5:20 AM By JT
(Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for McDonald's)

McDonald’s is more than just food.  It’s a pop culture phenomenon, with toys, movies, books, and now…a fashion line.  A South Florida franchisee asked students at Miami International University of Art and Design to design clothes made entirely out of McDonald’s wrappers and packaging.

And the results are AMAZING!

819715904 McDCouture Is The McDonalds Inspired Fashion Line Weve Been Waiting For

(Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for McDonald’s)

819715902 McDCouture Is The McDonalds Inspired Fashion Line Weve Been Waiting For

(Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for McDonald’s)

819716320 McDCouture Is The McDonalds Inspired Fashion Line Weve Been Waiting For

(Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for McDonald’s)

The students used 7,000 McDonald’s sandwich wrappers, 2,800 fry boxes, 2,800 straws, 825 soft drink cups, 225 ‘Happy Meal’ boxes, 2,900 sandwich boxes, 1,000 Sriracha sauce lids and 250 to-go bags (all donated by a local franchise) for the show.

In 2015, a similar fashion show was held, which resulted in a scholarship of $5,000.  This year, Pablo Machado Palomeque took home the top prize, with his “McDCouture Angel” outfit, which featured box flowers and 7,000 butterflies made from 1,100 sandwich wrappers.

819739694 McDCouture Is The McDonalds Inspired Fashion Line Weve Been Waiting For

(Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for McDonald’s)

Via WWD

